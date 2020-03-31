|
James Henry Glover
St. Louisville - A private graveside service for James Henry Glover, 70, of St. Louisville, Ohio, will be held at Eden Cemetery, with Victor Slutz officiating.
Jim was called to be with the Lord March 30, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born August 24, 1949, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, to the late Raymond and Marile E. (Knight) Glover.
Jim was a 1967 graduate of Utica High School. He went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. In 1970, he returned home and continued his service as a volunteer firefighter for Newton Township Fire Department. Jim served as a professional firefighter at both Rickenbacker and Oceana and retired from DSCC after 34 years of service. Jim's passion for firefighting never came to a halt as he continued his service as the Chief of Newton Township Fire Department for 20 years. Jim's unparalleled service extended beyond the Fire Service into the community. His expertise was instrumental in many facets of community, including the establishment of the Licking County Dive team, the first Air Evac medical transport in Licking County, the formation of the Licking County Firefighters Honor Guard, his time as a Licking Memorial Hospital Squad Coordinator, a member of the Licking County Health Board, and serving as an elder at Eden Church of Christ. Jim's legacy and teachings will live on through the many friends, students and fellow teachers he trained and worked with throughout the years at C-TEC, Hocking College and various fire departments throughout the county.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy (Walsh) Glover; three children, Kathy (Harold) Bowser, John Glover, and Jacob Glover; grandchildren, Katelynn Minton, Amber (Curtis) Bradley, Sierra Glover, three step-grandchildren, five great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Linda) Glover; and Aunt Glenna Lambert.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two of his brothers, Gary and Allen Glover.
Jim's devotion and love for others was undeniably profound and will live on forever. Jim's love and compassion for everyone will rest in the hearts of the people he touched. Though he will be mourned by all who knew him, his memory will continue to shape our community for generations to come. "When a great man dies, for years the light he leaves behind him, lies in the paths of men." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Newton Twp. Fire Department at P.O. Box 182 St Louisville, OH 43071 or Eden Church of Christ at 10052 Eden Church Rd, St Louisville, OH 43071.
