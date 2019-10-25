Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
James "Jim" Jack


1945 - 2019
James "Jim" Jack Obituary
James "Jim" Jack

THORNVILLE -

A funeral service celebrating the life of James "Jim" Jack, 74, of Thornville, will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Thornville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow at Lutheran Reformed Cemetery, with military honors observed by the Thornport Amvets.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 56 S. Main Street, Thornville, on Monday, October 28th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Jim was born in Athens, Ohio on October 25, 1945 to the late Fred and Flora (Rutter) Jack. He passed away at the Pickering House on October 25, 2019.

Prior to retirement, Jim was a plant manager for Continental Midland for over 30 years. He enjoyed NASCAR and was a Pokemon fanatic. Most important was the time he spent with his loving children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Michele (John) Miller and Michael Fultz; and grandchildren, Austin Pond, Ryan Fultz, Garrett Miller and Ariel Fultz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. (Fultz) Jack in 2010.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jim to Fairhope Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Jim or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Jim and his family.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
