Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
James Jones
Calling hours
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Friday, May 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
James Jones Obituary
James Jones

Newark - James Earl "Jonesie" Jones, 80, of Newark, Ohio died Sunday evening, May 17, 2020 at the emergency department of Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark.

Born January 19, 1940 in Newark he was the son of the late Earl and Mary (Hull) Jones and was a 1958 graduate of Newark High School. Mr. Jones was retired from Houston Plumbing after 19 years of service and he previously had been an employee of the Roper Corporation. He enjoyed woodworking, racing, collecting toys and going to Amish country. He also enjoyed sports, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Surviving is his loving companion of over 30 years, Diane Elwell; one son, Todd (LaShona) Jones of Newark; two daughters, Tamra (Keith Williams) Flowers and Trina (Larry) Smith, both of Newark; seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Also surviving are his special friends, Steve and Tracy Gordon of Newark; a special cousin, Mike Jones of Newark and many other cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be from 11am to 1pm Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street. Please be advised that social distancing will be observed.

A private funeral service for the family and close friends will follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Matt Bryant officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio or to the .
Published in the Advocate from May 20 to May 21, 2020
