James K. Spitler



James K. Spitler died June 4th while in Sharonbrooke Assisted living. He was born February 26, 1923 in Millersport, Ohio. He graduated from Millersport High School in 1941. He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass after 34 years of service. He was awarded their community service award in 2015 for his many years of volunteer service at the Seventh Day Adventist Community Center, earning them a $10,000 award. He sang for over two decades with the Land of Legends Barber Shop Chorus as a tenor. He is survived by his daughters Cynthia Spitler Miller of Newark, Jamie Spitler Hise of Flintstone GA and son David Spitler of Newark. As well as nine Grandchildren and 17 Great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Norma Jean Moore Spitler and daughter Sondra Spitler Whitt. A memorial service is planned for June 26 at 2:00 pm. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 701 Linnville Rd., Heath, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to his church mentioned here.









