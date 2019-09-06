|
James L. "Jim" Brothers
Newark - James L. "Jim" Brothers, 70 of Newark passed away on Monday September 2, 2019 at the Wooster Community Hospital.
He was born November 16, 1948 in Cambridge, OH to Dwight L. and Martha E. (LaRue) Brothers.
He retired from CSX Railroad in 2008 after 37 years of service. He was a 1967 graduate of Zane Trace High School. He was an avid outdoorsman, especially enjoying fishing, hunting and camping. He was a member of the Maintenance of Way Employees Union and NARFE.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Billie J. (Good) Brothers, whom he married on July 26, 1969; sons, James Brian (Shelly) Brothers of Newark, Bruce Alan (Audra) Brothers of Etna; grandchildren, Cowan Stevens, Abigail Stevens, Alexis Brothers, Madelynne Brothers; sisters, Barbara Chambers of Cambridge, Janet Wells of Salesville; mother-in-law, Jean Good of Newark; sisters-in-law, Sue Katnik of Middletown, Kim (Jim) Scott of Clinton; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Wallace and brother-in-law, Tom Chambers.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 6, 2019