James L. Hartzler
Granville - James Lester Hartzler, AICP, age 74, of Granville, OH died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Jim was an author of zoning codes and consultant for master plans for communities throughout Ohio for over 30 years. Jim helped many cities and townships realize their visions for future growth. He served as an Adjunct Professor of Social and Economic Geography at the O.S.U. Newark campus for a decade, retiring from teaching in 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Meg Ginther; children Rebecca (Robert) of Los Angeles, CA, Randy (Audrey) Ginther of Vernon, CT, and Anne Hartzler of Bexley, OH; 2 grandchildren; a nephew; and a niece.
A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of James Hartzler to the American Heart Association
/ American Stroke Association
, 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674 or online at https://heart.org/donate
.
