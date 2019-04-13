|
|
James L. "Jim" Waller
Millersport - 5//5/1948 ~ 4/9/2019
James L. "Jim" Waller of Millersport, age 70, passed suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday. Jim was a class of 1966 Johnstown High School graduate.
Jim leaves behind his beloved wife Nancy (Ralston); children Cheryl (Sean) Malone of Johnstown, Leeland Waller of Johnstown, Kate (Chris) Clewell of Zanesville, Adam (Katie) Ponton of Phoenix, AZ, Alex (Brittany) Hopkins of Columbus; grandchildren Logan, Shannon, Brandon and Mason Malone, Sam and Henry Taylor, Tyler and Rory Clewell and Joseph Ponton, sister-in-law Debra Waller and mother-in-law Frances L. Ralston, best friends Robert and Patty Moore. He was blessed with many cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and coworkers. He will be greatly missed by the many people who loved and knew him.
He was preceded in death by parents William and Helen (Kapper) Waller and brother Thomas Waller.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 14 at 1:00 pm at the Millersport Covenant Church (11544 Summerland Beach Rd.) Friends and family are welcome to come celebrate Jim's life. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the s Project.
Full obituary can be viewed online at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net
Published in the Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019