James L. Wells Sr.
MT. PERRY - James L. Wells Sr., 67, of Mt. Perry, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 with his family at his side.
Jim was born October 8, 1951 in Somerset, Ohio to the late Lester and Mildred (Helser) Wells. He was a 1969 graduate of Sheridan High School, and was a truck driver for over 40 years, retiring in 2014. In his spare time, Jim loved working on many of his old cars and spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kim (Cordray) Wells of Mt. Perry; children, James (Kelly) Wells Jr. of Franklinton NC, Holly (Jimmy) Wells-Smith of Raleigh NC, Jeremy Large of Somerset, Joshua (Shelby) Wells of Hebron and Jennifer Cordray of Newark; grandchildren, Megan, Lucas, Madison, Devin, Justin, Cole and Kaylin; siblings, Ron (Mary) Wells of Newark, Karen Emmert of Somerset, John (Mary) Patterson of Prospect, Lynn Voss of Florida, Michael (Sue) Wells of Hebron, Jewel (Monte) Eveland, Robin (Gale) Barcus, Sue (Joe) Wells, and Patsy (Charles) Harris, all of Somerset; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Wells; two sisters, Deb Kirkpatrick and Laurie Pargeon.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Somerset United Methodist Church, 139 E. Main St., Somerset, Ohio with Pastor Kevin Blade officiating. Burial will follow in New Reading Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on July 22, 2019