|
|
James M. Anderson
Utica - A funeral service for James M. Anderson, 83 of Utica, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Utica Church of Christ, 115 N. Central Ave. with Doug Swan officiating. Burial will follow in Martinsburg Methodist Cemetery.
Friends may call from 3:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the church.
James passed away October 27, 2019 at his daughter's residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 3, 1936 in Martinsburg to the late Gail and Inez (Biggs) Anderson.
Jim was a member of Utica Church of Christ. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired truck driver. Jim loved spending time with his grandchildren and mowing at Lazy R Campground.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Theresa and Brad Blacksten, Lori Blacksten, Melissa Anderson; six grandchildren, Justin, Tyler, Ryan (Jordan), Adriana, Chase (Cierra) and Zoe; five great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Maverick, Landon, Kennedy and Gatlin; sisters and brother-in-law, Juanita and Jim Howiler and Janet Martin; brother, Jack Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Bonnie R. (Treadway) Anderson who passed away July 18, 2018; and son, Jeff Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH, 43058-0430.
To sign an online guest book visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019