James Mack Adams
James Mack Adams, age 86, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Erwin, TN. Born in Norton, VA, he moved to Kingsport, TN. He served in both the Army and Air Force. He had a BS degree from ESTC.
While living in Johnstown, OH, he received his MA from The Ohio State University. Jim taught automated data processing, in its infancy, and other business education courses at Licking County Joint Vocational School, in Newark, OH, for 22 years and published a data processing textbook.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Dowell McElwee, and is survived by her daughters: Susan Cecilia (Frank) and her children, (Gina Baumgartner and Shawn McSorley), Molly Bratton Jones and her son, (Kasson Bratton) and Betsy (Mark) Gathercole; great grandchildren: Allen Woodworth, Marissa Baumgartner and Camden McSorley.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019