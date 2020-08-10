1/1
James Maurice McCall Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Maurice McCall, Jr.

Newark - A graveside service celebrating the life of James Maurice McCall, Jr., age 35, of Newark, fondly known as "J.J." or "Unk", will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 275 North Cedar Street in Newark.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 17, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.

James was born May 23, 1985 in Columbus, Ohio to James Maurice McCall, Sr. and Sharon L. (Hill) McCall. He passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness.

J.J. enjoyed listening to hip hop and R & B music, especially Lil Wayne, Jay-Z and Lyfe Jennings. He enjoyed rapping, playing basketball, cornhole, pool and ping pong and was an excellent cook.

He is survived by his parents, James, Jr. and Sharon; fiancée, Kassie M. Arn; sisters, Lovely Wells, Malekka Wells (Terrence Williams), Quentina Wells (Maurice Horne) and Heather Miller; brother, Jericho Balo; nieces and nephews, Markques, Leilani and Alonah Wells, Jeffrey Youngblood, Iisha Wells, Esean Patton and Tamya Wells; eight great-nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles, Danielle McIntyre, Tracy Hill-Bond, Eric Hill and Diane, Daryl Garrison, Barbara Johnson, David McCall and Frances McCall; special cousin, Terrance Hill and many other cousins; special friends, Michael Haile, Willie "Byrd" Haile, Mike Gibson, Gibby Moore, Josh Miller, Matt Wheat and Baby J.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Arvella Armstrong, Donald Hill, Mary Frances McCall and Maurice McCall; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

A special thank you to DaVita Dialysis and especially to Maurice Carlisle who was J.J.'s spiritual guide through dialysis.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about J.J. or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for James and his family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved