James Maurice McCall, Jr.
Newark - A graveside service celebrating the life of James Maurice McCall, Jr., age 35, of Newark, fondly known as "J.J." or "Unk", will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 275 North Cedar Street in Newark.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 17, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.
James was born May 23, 1985 in Columbus, Ohio to James Maurice McCall, Sr. and Sharon L. (Hill) McCall. He passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness.
J.J. enjoyed listening to hip hop and R & B music, especially Lil Wayne, Jay-Z and Lyfe Jennings. He enjoyed rapping, playing basketball, cornhole, pool and ping pong and was an excellent cook.
He is survived by his parents, James, Jr. and Sharon; fiancée, Kassie M. Arn; sisters, Lovely Wells, Malekka Wells (Terrence Williams), Quentina Wells (Maurice Horne) and Heather Miller; brother, Jericho Balo; nieces and nephews, Markques, Leilani and Alonah Wells, Jeffrey Youngblood, Iisha Wells, Esean Patton and Tamya Wells; eight great-nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles, Danielle McIntyre, Tracy Hill-Bond, Eric Hill and Diane, Daryl Garrison, Barbara Johnson, David McCall and Frances McCall; special cousin, Terrance Hill and many other cousins; special friends, Michael Haile, Willie "Byrd" Haile, Mike Gibson, Gibby Moore, Josh Miller, Matt Wheat and Baby J.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Arvella Armstrong, Donald Hill, Mary Frances McCall and Maurice McCall; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
A special thank you to DaVita Dialysis and especially to Maurice Carlisle who was J.J.'s spiritual guide through dialysis.
www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
to share a special memory about J.J. or to sign an online guest book.
