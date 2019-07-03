|
|
James Michael "Mike" Byers
Newark - Calling hours celebrating the life of James Michael "Mike" Byers, 75, of Newark, will be held at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 3-6 P.M., Friday, July 5 2019.
Mike, a United States Navy and Army Veteran, died at his home on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born in Newark, Ohio on October 12, 1943 to the late Lewis Sherman and Florence (McCaulgh) Byers.
Mike was an avid golfer and owner and operator of the former B.T. Pro Shop, currently Mike's Golf Barn. As a sport enthusiast, he loved The OSU Buckeyes, but ultimately his team of choice was always wearing the green of Newark Catholic High School.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley (Hickey) Byers; his children, Michael, Shelly (Scott) Thompson, Monte, Brian (Brandi), and Justin (Brandi); 12 grandchildren; 7 siblings; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in the Advocate on July 3, 2019