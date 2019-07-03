Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
James Michael "Mike" Byers


1943 - 2019
James Michael "Mike" Byers Obituary
James Michael "Mike" Byers

Newark - Calling hours celebrating the life of James Michael "Mike" Byers, 75, of Newark, will be held at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 3-6 P.M., Friday, July 5 2019.

Mike, a United States Navy and Army Veteran, died at his home on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born in Newark, Ohio on October 12, 1943 to the late Lewis Sherman and Florence (McCaulgh) Byers.

Mike was an avid golfer and owner and operator of the former B.T. Pro Shop, currently Mike's Golf Barn. As a sport enthusiast, he loved The OSU Buckeyes, but ultimately his team of choice was always wearing the green of Newark Catholic High School.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley (Hickey) Byers; his children, Michael, Shelly (Scott) Thompson, Monte, Brian (Brandi), and Justin (Brandi); 12 grandchildren; 7 siblings; and many nieces and nephews.

To share your memory of Mike, or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on July 3, 2019
