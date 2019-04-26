James Noblick



Newark - A funeral service for James Noblick, 88, of Newark, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Corey Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Newark Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.



Jim passed away April 23, 2019, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. He was born November 4, 1930 in Newark, OH to the late Frank and Bertha (Love) Noblick.



Jim served in the United States Navy during World War II and received his diploma from Newark High School. He was employed at Rockwell as a high life operator.



Jim loved spending time with his family and he filled the hearts of his loved ones with laughter and joy. He will forever remain in the hearts of his family members. Among his several hobbies, he stayed busy with doing the things he loved outdoors.



He was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary (Banks) Noblick; children, Dean, Kenneth, and Rodney (Loretta) Noblick; grandchildren, Tara, Katrina, Dean Jay "DJ", Nicole, Sierra, and Jesse James Noblick, and Sonja (Brian) Graham; great grandchildren, Bryson and Evlynn Graham; and sisters, Dorothy Olds and Betty Ohler.



In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his brothers, Bud and Bob Noblick.



