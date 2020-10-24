James PetersenFrazeysburg - James Kenneth Petersen, 80, of Frazeysburg, OH died Friday morning on October 23, 2020.Born March 16, 1940 in Port Clinton, OH he was the son of Kenneth and Gertrude (Reau) Petersen. James retired after 39 years of service at Boeing and the Newark Air Force Base. James will be missed by all his friends at Rooster's in Zanesville and Newark.Surviving are his children, Dawn (Steve) Gebhart of Zanesville, Dane Petersen of Columbus, Paul (Kimberly) Petersen of Newark, Carrie Petersen and Deanna Petersen both of Frazeysburg; a brother, Robert (Becky) Petersen of Port Clinton and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Elaine (Brown) Petersen whom died May 2, 2014.No calling hours will be observed a cremation will take place.The family is being assisted by the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.