James R. Donley
Pataskala - A funeral service for James R. "Jim" Donley, 81 of Pataskala will be held Thursday March 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Renita Thacker and Pastor Judith Baker officiating.
Mr. Donley passed away Sunday March 15, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born December 25, 1938 in Columbus, OH to Richard "Dick" Donley and Esther (Schultz) Donley-Clifford.
He retired as a manager in the auto parts industry in the Gahanna area. He was an avid fan of the OSU sports programs. Enjoyed playing cards and listening to country music. He was a member of Woodside Presbyterian Church in Newark. His favorite meals were prepared by his wife. He was happiest spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cynthia S. (Dunlap) Donley whom he married on February 14, 1960; children, Debra (Al) Mathews of Hebron, Dennis Donley of New Albany, James R. Donley, III of Columbus, Susan Donley of Columbus, Barbara Peckham of Columbus, Melissa (Gary) Feddiman of Pataskala; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; brother-in-law, Terry Dunlap of Newark; sisters-in-law, Sharon Dunlap of Newark, Sarah Donley of Grove City; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Donley, William Clifford; two grandchildren; one great-grandson.
Calling hours will be observed Wednesday evening March 18, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour before services on Thursday at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral home 1850 West Main Street..
The family requests contributions to the Woodside Presbyterian Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020