|
|
James R. Hull
Naples - (July 7, 1938 - July 30, 2019)
James R (Jimmy) Hull, 81, of Naples, FL passed away July 30, 2019 at Avow Hospice House, Naples, FL.
He was born July 7, 1938 in Newark, Ohio to the late Raymond L. and Hazel (Long) Hull. Jimmy owned Hull's Sporting Goods from 1969 to 2004, when he moved to Naples, FL. He worked in Naples at Bonita Fairways and Imperial Gulf Club until 2014 when he retired.
He graduated from Miami University in 1960. He was a lifetime member of the Newark Elks and a member of Second Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed watching sports and reading newspapers and magazines.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Patricia A, Hull, whom he married on Dec. 31, 1998; son, Jaime (Mistie) Hull of Newark; and daughters Catherine (Jeff) Brown of Newark and Cynthia (Walter) Brown of White Plains, Maryland; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-granddaughters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Hull and sister, Mamie Hull
Per his request there will be no service. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 2, 2019