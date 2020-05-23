|
James R. Pierpont
Utica - James R. Pierpont, 85, of Utica passed away on May 22, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 15, 1934 in Chatham to the late Orville J. and Audrey A. (Ables) Pierpont.Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass. He was past member of the Utica Volunteer Fire Department, past President of the Utica Fire Department Board and former HUB Little League coach. Jim was an avid outdoors man, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and being on the water. He loved gardening and was known for his armadillo eggs.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty J. (Guisinger) Pierpont; daughter, Rene Pierpont; son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Lisa Pierpont; grandchildren, Joshua (Brittany) Straley, Brendan (Melissa) Straley, Meredith and Owen Pierpont; great-grandchildren, Rhyan, Hanna, Bo, Colin and Joseph Straley; brother and sister-in-law, John and Nancy Pierpont; sister, Jo Ann Walton; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Leslie "Red" Pierpont and brother-in-law, John Walton.
A private graveside will be held at South Lawn Cemetery in Utica. A luncheon will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Rob and Lisa Pierpont's House, 4070 Johnstown-Utica Rd. NE, Utica.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Pierpont Family, c/o Law-Baker Funeral Home, PO Box 456, Utica, OH, 43080 or Homer Library, PO Box 49, Homer, OH, 43027
Published in the Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2020