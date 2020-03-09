Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
James Riley
1929 - 2020
Newark - James P. Riley, 90 of Newark went to that big golf course in the sky March 7, 2020 at Sharon Brooke. He was born July 26, 1929 in Newark to the late Herbert and Oma (LeFevre) Riley. He owned and operated Riley's Bakery at 19 West Church Street as did his father before him.

Jim graduated from Newark High School in 1947, lettered in three sports and then enlisted and served four years in the U.S. Air Force.

He was a member of the Ohio State Board of Retail Bakers, Rotary Club of Newark, Elks #391, American Legion and a lifelong member of Moundbuilders Country Club.

Fifty years in the bakery business ended with Jim retiring to care for his failing wife, Pat. After 54 years of marriage she died in 2002 leaving Jim alone to pursue the second great love of his life, golf.

He is survived by his brother in-law, William and Diane (Blakeley)Koman of Newark; sisters in-law, Georgeann (Koman) Rose of Michigan, Lucy (Tyrer) Riley of California and Patty Lou (Sullivan) Riley of Zanesville; his companion, Delores Williams; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death and meeting him at the nineteenth hole are his parents; his treasured wife, Pat; his brothers, George and Don; and brother in-law, Ronald Rose.

Vensil & Chute Funeral Home - Newark Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
