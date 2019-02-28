Services
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of James Rodney Hoffer, age 85, of Newark, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home with Pastor Brandon Moore officiating. Military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 1, at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Wilson Cemetery.

James was born May 7, 1933 in Newark, Ohio to the late Harry and Emma (Wenzel) Hoffer. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in Korea, the Congo Crisis and Vietnam, and retired as a Master Sergeant. Following his retirement, he served as a Veterans Service Officer with the Licking County Soldiers and Sailors Relief Commission for many years. He was a member of the Newark Church of Christ, the Disabled American Veterans, the VFW and the American Legion Post 85. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, gardening, watching action movies and Westerns and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Leona J. "Jackie" (Charleson) Hoffer, whom he married October 4, 1955; sons, James, Jr. (Lynn), Jeffrey (Rebecca), John (Peggy) and Jerold (Pat); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry and David (Gloria); nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Mike (Marilyn) Willis; and sister-in-law, Patricia Bush.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Evan Hoffer; and two step-brothers, James Grandy and Richard Grandy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Newark United Church of Christ, 179 O'Bannon Avenue, Newark, OH 43055.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Jim or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Jim and his family.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 28, 2019
