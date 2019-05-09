|
James Roland McCullough
HEBRON - Funeral services celebrating the life of James Roland McCullough, 92, of Hebron, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the chapel of the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with his pastor, Brian Harkness as celebrant. Full military honors by the Licking County Veterans Alliance Saturday at 9:45 am at the funeral home. Burial at Kirkersville Cemetery.
Roland passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born in Newark, on December 20, 1926, the son of the late Sale Barrick and Edith Elizabeth (Debevoise) McCullough. He was a graduate of Hebron H.S., class of 1944. He served honorably in the US Army during WWII, and was stationed in Hawaii. Roland was able to attend Honor Flight in 2015.
Roland worked most of his life and had a varied and interesting career which included manager of the Hebron Feed Mill for many years, Diebold Manufacturing, Granville Builders Supply and Hoskinson Funeral Home.
An active member of the Hebron community, Roland was a life member of the Hebron New Life United Methodist Church, Hebron Lodge #116, F. & A.M., 65 year member and past master, Wroena Chapter #597 O.E.S., where he served numerous times as past Patron, Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus and Aladdin Temple Shrine; in addition to Hebron Post #285 of the American Legion.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 70 years, Betty Ruth (Penick); children James (Tammy) McCullough of Glenford, Sandi (Randy) Shipley of Newark, Philip (Pam) McCullough of Hebron; his brothers, Gail, Clifford (Helen) and Robert (Rita); sister Marlene (Robert) Deal; along with his 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandsons Jason Shipley and Christopher Michael McCullough.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where Hebron Lodge will hold Masonic Funeral Services at 7:30, and Wroena Chapter O.E.S. will hold Eastern Star services at 7:45 p.m.
Family suggest contributions to Honor Flight Columbus, 2233 N. Bank Dr., Columbus, OH 43220 or to .
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Roland and the McCullough family.
Published in the Advocate on May 9, 2019