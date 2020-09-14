James Shaner

James ShanerLancaster - James Leroy Shaner, 96 of Lancaster, passed away Sunday September 13, 2020. He was born August 29, 1924 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late George E. Shaner and Ethel Lindsey Shaner. He was a US Army Veteran of WWII and active member of the Fifth Ave Church of Christ where he served on the board and drove the church bus for many years. A farmer in his early years, he later retired from Lancaster Electro Plating. He enjoyed bowling, photography and woodworking. He is survived by daughter, Linda Sue (Ronald) Waites, grandson, James A. (Autumn) Waites, great grandchildren, Ciara, Cara and Emilee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. Shaner, parents, brothers, Earl, George and Paul Shaner, sisters, Nellie Fox, Dorothy Bartee, Mary Shaner and Florence Schedegger; nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 11AM to 1 PM at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at funeral home with Pastor David Tingler officiating. Graveside services will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Veterans Burial Detail conducting military graveside services.