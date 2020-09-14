1/
James Shaner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Shaner

Lancaster - James Leroy Shaner, 96 of Lancaster, passed away Sunday September 13, 2020. He was born August 29, 1924 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late George E. Shaner and Ethel Lindsey Shaner. He was a US Army Veteran of WWII and active member of the Fifth Ave Church of Christ where he served on the board and drove the church bus for many years. A farmer in his early years, he later retired from Lancaster Electro Plating. He enjoyed bowling, photography and woodworking. He is survived by daughter, Linda Sue (Ronald) Waites, grandson, James A. (Autumn) Waites, great grandchildren, Ciara, Cara and Emilee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. Shaner, parents, brothers, Earl, George and Paul Shaner, sisters, Nellie Fox, Dorothy Bartee, Mary Shaner and Florence Schedegger; nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 11AM to 1 PM at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at funeral home with Pastor David Tingler officiating. Graveside services will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Veterans Burial Detail conducting military graveside services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved