James Stephen Hardy
Newark - James Stephen Hardy, 69, of Newark OH passed from his earthly life and ascended into heaven on April 3, 2020. He was born July 23, 1950, in Belleville, IL, the son of the late Verlin F. Hardy and Elizabeth C. Hardy (Kaja).
Jim was a 1968 graduate of Heath High School and went on to attend Southern Ohio Business College. He had a 30-year career at Communicolor where he worked his way up from press operator to Director of Manufacturing. He then spent 6 years as a realtor with ReMax and 7 years with Owens Corning Technical Center before retiring in 2015. Being retired and sitting at home was not in his nature and he soon returned to Owens Corning Technical Center where he worked as a consultant until October 2019.
Jim was a Christian man. If you had the privilege of knowing Jim you'd likely say he was a helper, patient, kind, and a quiet guy that was the calm to any storm. He had the unique ability of making everyone feel special or seen. He was a proud father, who lit up talking about his son's and daughter. He was an extremely loving PaPaw that would take the kids by the hand, sneak away with them and feed them all the snacks and play. He loved his grandchildren so very much. And he was the husband of a lifetime, the love between Jim and Lisa could move mountains. Though he will be mourned by all who knew him, his memory will continue to shape the lives of his wife, children and grandchildren forever. He left a mark on everyone's life that will never be forgotten.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Lisa Hardy (Lacy), four children Jason Hardy of Powell OH, Josh Hardy (Kelly) of Powell OH, Josh Boone (Kelly) of Granville OH, and Elizabeth Rickel (Chris) of Granville OH. In addition, Jim had 10 beautiful grandchildren; Taylor Hardy, Avery Boone, Eric Hardy, Lauren Hardy, Finley Boone, Dylan Hardy, Paige Rickel, Harper Boone, Camden Rickel and Brooks Boone, sisters, Pam Hornbeck, Gale (Scott) Clark, and Shelly Hardy, in-laws Peggy (Santo) Terrano, brother in-law Jeff Bogadi, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Funeral services will be held privately at Maple Grove cemetery in Granville, however a celebration of life service, to honor Jim's extraordinary life, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to The James Cancer Hospital, the Licking County Humane Society, or More Life Church.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020