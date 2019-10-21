|
James "Chris" Swires
FRAZEYSBURG - A memorial service celebrating the life of James "Chris" Swires, 67, of Frazeysburg, will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Sam Dunn officiating.
James was born in Akron, Ohio on August 20, 1952 to the late Charles J. and Jeanette C. (Barr) Swires. He passed away on October 18, 2019 at Altercare Newark South.
A proud graduate of The Ohio State University, Agricultural Technical Institute
in Wooster, he was a horticulturist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for over 25 years. James also owned and operated his own landscape business for over 20 years. He was a bee keeper for over 40 years and was an inspector in Ohio for two counties. He was a member of the Coshocton Masonic Lodge and The Valley of Cambridge Scottish Rite. He received his Eagle Scout award, enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an outdoorsman. James would help anyone in need, and will be missed by everyone that knew him. James had two favorite sayings, "life is a gift" and "no regrets."
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Elisabeth L. and Kurt Carpenter; brother and sister-in-law, Charles "Jon" and Shirley Swires; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette "Carolyn" and Gary Dibble; grandchildren, Matthew Swires, Luke Carpenter and Lucy Carpenter; his loving dog, Sally Bee; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Swires; and brother, David Swires.
Memorial contribution may be made in memory of James to The Woodlands Serving Central Ohio, Inc., 195 Union Street, Suite B-1, Newark, Ohio 43055.
