Services
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St PO Box 1413
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St PO Box 1413
Pataskala, OH 43062
View Map
James Truex
James Truex Obituary
James Truex

Pataskala - James Clinton Truex, 66, of Pataskala, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at The James surround by his loving family. He was born on September 20, 1952 in Columbus, OH, a son to the late Darrell and Barbara (Maurer) Truex. James was an avid golfer and his motto was "Family Is Everything." He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Stephanie; daughters, Jamie (Kelly) Mills, Cristin (Mark) DeVries, Stacie (Joseph) MacDonald and Caree (Adam) Dey; grandchildren, Olivia, Lilly, Carter, Jax, Larkin and Gray; siblings, Jack (Annette) Truex, John (Karen) Truex, Terri (Dennis) Nixon and Jerry (Terrie) Truex and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Private family service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Honoring James wishes cremation will follow. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 26, 2019
