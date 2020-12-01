1/1
James V. McGonagle
James V. McGonagle

Louisville - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of James V. McGonagle, 96, of Louisville, Kentucky, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:00 A.M., Saturday, December 12, 2020, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Private inurnment will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To read the full obituary and view the video tribute, please visit www.reedegan.com

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Francis de Sales YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/stfadmin








Published in Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
