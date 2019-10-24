|
|
James W. Castle
NEWARK - James W. Castle, 93, of Newark, passed away October 18, 2019. He was born April 2, 1926, in Magoffin Co., KY, to the late James C. and Mandie (Caudill) Castle. James served in the United States Army during WWII and the Korean War as an MP. He was honorably discharged in 1951. He was also a member of Full Gospel Church of Jesus Christ. He is survived by his children, Brenda (Harold) Brown of Mt. Vernon, Daniel Castle of Newark, and Mark (Wanda) Castle of KY; sister, Faye (Frank) Cornwell of Pedro; brother-in-law, Forrest (Lucy) Bennett of Grove City; 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita B. (Bennett) Castle; daughters, Mary Wilson, Donna Castle, and Sharon Castle; 7 brothers, and 5 sisters.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark. A graveside service will be held at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, at Glen Rest Memorial Estate Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, with Cindy Cross officiating, where full military honors will be conducted by the Post# 9473.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019