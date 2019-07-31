|
James Walter Cormican
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of James Walter Cormican, 62, of Newark, will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hebron Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Orrey McFarland officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 108 N. 7th Street, Hebron, on Friday, prior to the funeral service, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
James was born in Newark, Ohio on October 20, 1956 to the late James S. Cormican; and Carol Jean (Griffith) Cormican, who survives. He passed away on July 28, 2019 at Arlington Care Center.
Prior to retirement, James was a life-long passionate farmer. He was a member of the Buckeye Lake VFW and the Thornville Moose Lodge. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, college and professional football. He also enjoyed golfing, had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughters, Courtney Cormican and Samantha (Chad Shoenfelt) Cormican; grandson, Jameson Shoenfelt; former spouse, Celeste Barrett; step-children, Stephanie (Jay) Coakley and Jessica (Ryan) Kelley; step-grandson, Mason Hundley; siblings, Virginia (Dale) Mosholder, Terri Turner, Michael Cormican and John (Molly) Cormican; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of James to Hospice of Central Ohio or Ohio Health Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate on July 31, 2019