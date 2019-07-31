Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
108 North 7th Street
Hebron, OH 43025
(740) 928-5391
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
108 North 7th Street
Hebron, OH 43025
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
108 North 7th Street
Hebron, OH 43025
James Walter Cormican


1956 - 2019
James Walter Cormican Obituary
James Walter Cormican

NEWARK -

A funeral service celebrating the life of James Walter Cormican, 62, of Newark, will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hebron Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Orrey McFarland officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 108 N. 7th Street, Hebron, on Friday, prior to the funeral service, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

James was born in Newark, Ohio on October 20, 1956 to the late James S. Cormican; and Carol Jean (Griffith) Cormican, who survives. He passed away on July 28, 2019 at Arlington Care Center.

Prior to retirement, James was a life-long passionate farmer. He was a member of the Buckeye Lake VFW and the Thornville Moose Lodge. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, college and professional football. He also enjoyed golfing, had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughters, Courtney Cormican and Samantha (Chad Shoenfelt) Cormican; grandson, Jameson Shoenfelt; former spouse, Celeste Barrett; step-children, Stephanie (Jay) Coakley and Jessica (Ryan) Kelley; step-grandson, Mason Hundley; siblings, Virginia (Dale) Mosholder, Terri Turner, Michael Cormican and John (Molly) Cormican; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of James to Hospice of Central Ohio or Ohio Health Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about James or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for James and his family.
Published in the Advocate on July 31, 2019
