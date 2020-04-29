Services
James Westlake "Wally" I.


1937 - 2020
James Westlake "Wally" I. Obituary
James "Wally" Westlake I

Granville - James "Wally" Benjamin Westlake I, 82, of Granville passed away peacefully, Monday, April 27, 2020 at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital. He was born October 31, 1937 in Brownsville, OH to the late Kenneth and Rhomeyn (Hamilton) Westlake.

Wally was a member of Spring Hills Baptist Church. He was a proud Veteran of the Unites States Navy and retired from the Newark Air Force Base and returned to work at Kittles Furniture for 10 years. He was an avid marble collector and member of the Buckeye Marble Club. He also enjoyed hunting for antiques and sports, especially baseball.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Shirley (Whitlow) Westlake; children, James (Flo) Westlake II, Jill Riggleman, Jon (Andy) Westlake, and Jennie (John) McCutcheon; step children, Jim (Sue) Pike, Melissa (Bob) Evans, and Malcolm (Jen) Pike; 15 grandchildren; one great grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Joseph Westlake; brother, George Westlake; and sister, Mary Gordon.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Published in the Advocate from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
