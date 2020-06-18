Jamie Lynn (Booth) Webster



Clearwater, FL - Jamie Lynn (Booth) Webster born in Parkersburg, WV on April 3rd, 1981 passed away at her home in Clearwater FL, after a long battle with borderline personality disorder on May 17th, 2020.



Well she's walking through the clouds



With a circus mind



That's running wild



Butterflies and zebras and moonbeams



And fairy tales (Jimi Hendrix)



Jamie lived in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, and Florida during her life. Jamie attended Sheridan High School. Jamie would describe herself as a modern-day hippy. Jamie had a wicked sense of humor. She loved art, one of her favorite artists was Salvador Dali, Jamie herself could craft her own masterpieces. She had a love for music of all genres, poetry such as Edgar Allen Poe and Sylvia Plath, nature, animals she loved all the animals- horses and elephants among her favorites, and she had a green thumb. Most of all Jamie loved her children.



Jamie is survived by her sons Avery Hurlburt, Dylan McClain both of Newark, OH daughter Sophia Lumpuy of Winter Park, FL, parents Sam and Patty Webster of Glenford OH, sisters Amy Webster, Mindy Gray, Katie Webster, Candy Miller, brothers Samuel (Sonia) Webster and Josh Webster, Grandparents Richard and Sue Priest, and one of her strongest and loving supporters Devin Lumpuy.



Family and Friends are invited to celebrate her life on June 28th, 2020 at 1pm, at the Events Center, located at 344 Darla Dr., Newark, OH 43055. (Hanover)









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store