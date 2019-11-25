|
Jane Ann Sayre Fortney
Jane Ann Sayre Fortney passed to the Lord on November 24, 2019 at the Middleton Senior Living Facility in Granville. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Gilbert E. Fortney, sisters Nancy Harris of Pataskala,OH and Joyce Parrill of Newark,OH; brother William 'Willie" Sayre of Pickerington; daughter Cynthia (Thomas) Reaster of Dayton; son Michael (Karen) Fortney of Livingston, TX; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born August 25, 1944 to Arthur and Evelyn Sayre (deceased). She is also preceded in death by a brother Robert Sayre.
Jane, a lifelong resident of Licking County was married to Gilbert Fortney, June 11, 1988 in Greenup, Kentucky. She went to school at McKean Grade School, Utica High School and Secretary School in Columbus. She was a member of the Bladensburg Church of Christ and played the organ for worship services. Music was one of her great loves. Jane and her husband Gilbert lived in their family residence in Purity, Ohio all of their married life.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 11:00AM-1:00 PM at the Bladensburg Church of Christ, where a funeral service will begin at 1:00PM with Pastor Ben McKinstry officiating. Burial will follow in Eden Church Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Newark, Ohio.
Thank you to her care givers from Country Club Rehab Center in Mount Vernon and Middleton Senior Living Center in Granville. Also thanks to the EMS at the Newton Township Fire Department.
Special thanks to those close friends who have over the past months reached out to support our family.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019