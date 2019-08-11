Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Jane L. Linn


1958 - 2019
Jane L. Linn Obituary
Jane L. Linn

Thornville - Jane Louise Linn, age 61, of Thornville, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. She was born on April 6, 1958 to Jonathan and Joan (Burgess) Stamm.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Jane worked for Park National Bank for over 35 years. In her free time, she enjoyed playing pool and camping. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and being Nana to her grandkids.

Jane is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Scott Linn; her mother, Joan (Stamm) Drake; children, Sara, Jonathan, Kyle, and Krystal Linn; grandchildren, Dominic, Logan, Isaiah, Kyler, Jade, Kage, and another boy on the way; aunts, Shirley Brehm, and Jean Wilson; mother-in-law, Bonnie Overton; and her beloved dog, Coco.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jonathan Stamm; stepfather, Eldon Drake; father-in-law, Philip Linn; grandparents, Myrle and Harry Burgess; aunt and uncle, Pat and Dan Perkins; uncles, Gene Wilson and Bob Brehm; and Grandma Betty.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 11, 2019
