Jane M. Gottschall
1929 - 2020
Jane M. Gottschall

Granville - A graveside service for Jane Marie Gottschall (nee Marshall), 91 of Granville was held on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Granville with Pastor Gary Kirkpatrick officiating.

Mrs. Gottschall passed away Friday August 14, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. She was born April 24, 1929 in Floral Park, NY to Charles Lewis Marshall and Margaret Elizabeth (Godsow) Marshall and was the sister of Peter Marshall, a former Mayor of Granville, Ohio.

During her full-time working life, Jane was employed as the Administrative and Executive Secretary to the Executive Vice President of Caryl Richards Inc.; and, upon acquisition, served the same function for Rayette Inc. and Fabrege Inc. At the same time, Jane pursued, in New York, a career in classical opera. Her signal achievement as a dramatic soprano, was to perform the role of Leonora in Verdi's Il Travatore. Thereafter, on a part-time basis, she was employed as an Administrative Assistant by College Gifted Programs Inc., an organization that offered programs for gifted and talented children. Jane had received her secretarial training as a graduate of Freeport, NY High School.

In Granville, Jane was a very active member of the Spring Hills Baptist Church, serving in the Senior Ministry, and serving as a leader in the AWANA's, and as a participant in the His Hands Ministry.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Gottschall; son, Robert Sidney Gottschall; daughter, Deborah Susan Gottschall; nieces, Barbara (Jon) Vandommelon (nee Marshall), Cynthia Floyd; nephews, David Marshall, John Marshall and Robert Marshall.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Silbaugh (nee Marshall) and a brother, Peter Marshall.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Spring Hills Baptist Church, 1820 Newark-Granville Road, Granville, OH 43023.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com






Published in Advocate from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
