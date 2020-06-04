Jane M. Stare
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane M. Stare

Newark - Jane M. Stare, age 76, of Newark, passed away on June 2, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born June 7, 1943 in Newark, to the late Frank L. and Isabel (Hodgson) Stare.

Jane was a 1962 graduate of Newark Catholic High School. She was a lifelong parishioner at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Jane worked at Suburban Motor Freight for over 30 years and retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Family was very important to Jane, she cared for mother for many years, always enjoying the family get togethers. She was very devoted to her faith. It was something that she cherished greatly.

Jane is survived by four siblings, Shirley Stare, Carol Wollenburg, Frank (Dusty) Stare and John (fiance', Renee' Brewer) Stare all of Newark; nine nieces and nephews, Greg (Sandra) Wollenburg, Jana (Jeff) Wollenburg, Jay (Michelle) Wollenburg, Julie Wollenburg, Doug (Mikel) Wollenburg, Jeff (Kristen) Stare, Lorrie (Matt) Walsh, Brenda Mossholder, and Claudia (Ray) Nethers; 17 great-nieces and nephews, Miranda (Josh Waddell) Howard, Ashley Lybarger, Raymond (Kara) Howard, Emily Paul, Jack Wollenburg, Judah, Jaela, Justice Wollenburg, Ryne and Elizabeth Wollenburg, Anna and Rachell Wollenburg, Gabby, Gwen and Ethan Stare, Carter and Harrison Walsh; nine great-great nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Riggs (1990); and a brother-in-law, Thomas Wollenburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Newark Catholic Foundation, 1 GreenWave Drive, Newark, OH 43055.

A private family graveside committal will be held on Friday, June 5, at St. Joseph Cemetery. A public funeral mass will be held at a later date at St. Francis de Sales Church.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Stare family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder & Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved