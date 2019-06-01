|
Jane R. Priest
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Jane R. Priest, 62, of Newark, will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark, with Pastor Gary LaRue officiating. Private burial will be held at Wilson Cemetery at a later date.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., where the Newark Eagles will have a service at 6:45 p.m.
Jane was born in Newark, Ohio on July 23, 1956 to the late Clarence and Elizabeth Priest. She passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital on May 26, 2019.
Prior to retirement, Jane worked for the Bureau of Worker's Comp. for over 25 years. She was a member of the Newark Eagles #387 and the Retired Eagles Activity Club. She enjoyed collecting Monopoly games and frogs and also enjoyed coloring, puzzles and listening to local live music.
Survivors include two nephews, several cousins and numerous friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Timmons.
Published in the Advocate on June 1, 2019