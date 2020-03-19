|
Jane Sandusky
Thornville - Jane Elizabeth (Herbert) Sandusky, 93, of Thornville, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Inpatient Care Center in Newark. Jane was born April 28, 1926, in Columbus to William A. and Gretha (Scofield) Herbert.
Jane was a loving mother and grandmother and a loyal friend to many. An avid reader and lifelong gardener, she had a special knack for seeing the bright side of any situation. She served as a Cub Scout leader, PTA member and volunteered for the Perry County Senior Center. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Ohio (156 Thornville Chapter) and a member of Thornville United Methodist Church.
Jane is survived by her four children, George E. "Sandy" (Katie) Sandusky of Plainfield, Indiana; Seanne (Wayne) Layton of Newark; Saundra (Jim) Palmer of Thornville; and Dawn (Gary) Kiracofe of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Kristen (Steven Eichman) Sandusky of Duncannon, Pennsylvania; Tricia (David) Bennett of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; Elizabeth (Chris) Cousineau of Waunakee, Wisconsin; Jaci Kiracofe of Foxboro, Massachusetts; Shea Sandusky of Bradenton, Florida; and Stacey Sandusky of Tampa, Florida; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Devoted friends Dana Fisher of Thornville, John Sherman of Clintonville and John Dailey of Marysville also survive.
Her husband of 48 years, George Earl Sandusky, preceded her in death in 1992. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Vernon Herbert and Woodrow Herbert; beloved sisters, Ilobelle Lemley and Mabel Davisson; two grandchildren, Adam Wesley Kiracofe and Victoria Ashley Kiracofe; and many special friends.
A private, graveside service will be held with the Rev. Doug Lynn, a special family friend, officiating. Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville is honored to care for Jane and her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058. Friends may also do good deeds for those in need, particularly senior citizens, during these unprecedented times.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020