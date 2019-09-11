|
|
Janet Ann Lennon
NEWARK - A Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Janet Ann Lennon, 90, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Fr. David Sizemore as Celebrant. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery, New Lexington.
Visitation will be held at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark on Friday, prior to the Funeral Mass, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Janet was born in New Lexington, Ohio on June 9, 1929 to the late Howard D. and Mary E. (Yost) Davis. She passed away at Altercare Newark North on September 10, 2019.
Janet was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She was a devoted homemaker and loved taking care of her family. She also worked as a teacher's aide with children with developmental disabilities. She enjoyed playing the organ, traveling, sewing and crocheting.
Survivors include her children, Terrace L. (Gene) Laurent, Roxann O'Halloran, Kevin (Judy) Lennon, Mary C. (Michael) Proffitt; James "Joe" (Cindy) Lennon II, Sean D. (Vicki) Lennon and Erin M. (Bob) Lennon; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Lennon in 1982; and granddaughter, Mariah Hope Lennon.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Janet to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 11, 2019