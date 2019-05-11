Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Holmes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Holmes Obituary
Janet Holmes

Newark - Janet Holmes, 82, formerly of Harbor Hills, passed away May 5, 2019 at Flint Ridge Nursing Home. She was born in Newark to the late Mildred and George Kerns.

Janet graduated from Newark High School, class of '54.

She is survived by her sister Patsy (Timothy) Mason and family; sister-in-law, Pat; and nephews, Rick (Cathy) and Randy Holmes.

Janet was preceded in death by her beloved son, Troy (1984) and husband, Jack (2017).

Memorial contributions may be made to Generations Hospice, 1435 A W. Main St. Newark, OH 43055.

A private graveside service was held in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now