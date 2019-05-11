|
Janet Holmes
Newark - Janet Holmes, 82, formerly of Harbor Hills, passed away May 5, 2019 at Flint Ridge Nursing Home. She was born in Newark to the late Mildred and George Kerns.
Janet graduated from Newark High School, class of '54.
She is survived by her sister Patsy (Timothy) Mason and family; sister-in-law, Pat; and nephews, Rick (Cathy) and Randy Holmes.
Janet was preceded in death by her beloved son, Troy (1984) and husband, Jack (2017).
Memorial contributions may be made to Generations Hospice, 1435 A W. Main St. Newark, OH 43055.
A private graveside service was held in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
