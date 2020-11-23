Janet Lee Haines
Newark - A graveside service celebrating the life of Janet Lee Haines, age 61, of Newark, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, at Wilson Cemetery with Pastor Rusty Foley officiating. Military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.
Janet was born August 4, 1959 in Estherville, Iowa. She passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Janet proudly served her country in the United States Air Force. She retired from the Newark Air Force Base where she was employed in the Air Force Metrology and Calibration Program. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Janet was known to be a very giving person and in keeping with her loving and generous spirit the Haines family would like it to be known that Janet gave the precious gift of life to others by being an organ and tissue donor.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Harold "Greg" and Diana Haines; grandchildren, Alan, Kristin and Katie; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Brady, Brantley, Gabbi, Alan and James; mother, Marilyn Rae (Christianson) Sampson of Estherville, Iowa; sisters, Roxann (Thomas) Osher of Stanton, Iowa and Cindy (Jim) Harris of Missoula, Montana; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Kevin" Haines, on February 15, 2019; and her father, Harold Edwin Sampson.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Janet to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Road, Columbus, OH 43212.
