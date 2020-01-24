|
|
Janet Lucille Downing
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Janet Lucille Downing, age 80, of Newark, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Andrew D. Saperstein and Rev. James R. Hartman officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Lancaster. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, January 27, at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.
Janet was born May 21, 1939 in Marinette, Wisconsin to the late Richard Adam and Iva Irene (Joslin) Hartman. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 after a long and brave struggle with Parkinson's at The Inn at Sharon Brooke where she had been lovingly cared for by her husband Lawrence Lee Downing "Larry".
Janet was a graduate of Greenville Rossie High School in Greenville, IA and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Education from William Penn University. While at Penn, she met and married Arlo Winston Adolphs and had four children: Kathryn JoAnn (Rev. Dr. Andrew) Saperstein of Columbus, Jeffrey Dean (Jennifer) Adolphs of Sunbury, Teresa Renée "Terri" (Martin) Wilcox of Newark, and Arlo David (Maria) Adolphs of Galveston, Texas. While completing her degree after Arlo's death, she married Larry on June 7, 1968, and to whom she was happily married for more than 51 years. Subsequently, Robyn Noel (Jarrod) Holtz of Toboso was born, completing the family. They spent most of their married life in Newark, Ohio, where Janet taught music for 28 years to thousands of Newark children, led the choirs at Wright Memorial United Methodist Church (where they were members for many years), and at Christ Memorial Methodist Church. In addition, she sang in "Vintage Voices," participated in the Newark Music and Study Club, and developed friendships with many dear people. Family was a central part of her life and she hosted many large birthday dinners, holiday dinners and picnics for their growing family, which now includes fourteen grandchildren: Brandy Lynne Sunkle, Philip David (Keela) Sunkle, Dr. Claire Nadine (Dr. Mark) Roosien, Emma Lucille Saperstein, Rebecca Lee (Scott) Adams, Rachael Marie (Joshua) Richards, Dr. Katelyn Joy "Katie" (Dom) Silveous, Christopher Andrew Adolphs, Monica Anne Adolphs, Margaret Anna Saperstein, Andrew James Holtz, Joseph Daniel Saperstein, MacKenzie Rose Wilcox, Maia Zoe Adolphs, and seventeen great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. In addition to music, she loved beauty of all kinds and loved nature, being outdoors, camping, bird watching, and flower gardening. She loved Hocking Hills and going back to visit Door County, Wisconsin.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Janet is survived by her brother, Rev. James "Jim" (Sally) Hartman of Union, Iowa, Iva Jane (David) Jones of Gas City, Indiana and Adora Lynn (Paul) Davis of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters-in-love, Constance (Ted) Van Loon of Dudley, North Carolina, Rebecca Ann (Michael) McCullough of Burlington, Iowa and Carolyn Jeanne (David) Patterson of Dubuque, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, and first husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Damaris Alane O'Neill; and sister-in-law, Sandra Morse.
All who knew her loved her and are grateful for her life and her gifts to them. Memory eternal dear wife, mother, sister, daughter, friend, and teacher.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio or to the Central Ohio Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020