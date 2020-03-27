|
Janet Ramona (Starcher) Holliday
Janet Ramona (Starcher) Holliday died 25 Mar 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. She was born at Nobe, WV, 26 May 1934, the daughter of the late Joseph Alton & Geraldine Marie (Bland) Starcher. She had been a resident of Newark, OH since 1967.
She received a B. S. degree from West Virginia University and began her working career for West Virginia University's Extension Service at Pt. Pleasant, W. Va.
She was a member of Newark Trinity Episcopal Church where she served as Church Treasurer and Sunday School teacher.
She is survived by her children: John W. of Grandview Heights, OH; Tyler and wife, Lynn, of Newark; Charles and wife, Tracey, of Burlison, TN; daughter Mary Kathryn Dullforce of Wales, U. K., 3 sisters: Phyllis Fetty, Roberta McCoy, and Beverly Prince, four granddaughters, 5 grandsons, 3 step-granddaughters, & 1 great step-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband John R. Holliday, grandson Laurence Dullforce, and sister Carolyn Starcher.
Her memberships included: Alpha Phi Sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution, American Association of University Women, Central Ohio Weavers Guild, the Coterie Club, Licking County Homemakers Club, & Silver Sneakers.
A memorial service was planned, but has been indefinitely postponed.
Donations in her memory may be made to: Trinity Episcopal Church, Newark; The ; or the West Virginia University Foundation, PO Box 0877, Morgantown, WV 26507-0877.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020