|
|
Janet S. Kauffman
NEWARK -
A memorial service celebrating the life of Janet S. Kauffman, 84, of Newark, will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Private entombment will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus at a later date.
Janet was born in Lima, Ohio on February 20, 1935 to the late Forest and Lulu (Christmer) Smith. She passed away at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark on March 14, 2019.
Janet graduated from Upper Arlington High School; Franklin University; and Centenary College Hackettstown, NJ, receiving her Bachelor's Degree. She retired from Mobil Oil in 1993, where she was Division Logistic Manager for the Polystyrene Division in Edison, NJ. She had also worked at Borden, Lusterware and Lazarus in Columbus. After retirement, she volunteered at Licking Memorial Hospital; Licking County Art Association; Hospice of Central Ohio; and was a board member at the Room At The Inn in Newark.
Survivors include her three children, Jeffrey C. Kauffman, Jill K. (Michael) Bandy and John F. Kauffman; sister, Linda S. (Randy) Snyder; grandchildren, Christopher Kauffman, Benjamin Kauffman, James (Mayu) Bandy, Julia (Stephen) Van Ness; Aidan Kauffman Shay; great grandchildren, Donovan and Dechlan Kauffman; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and friends.
An addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Kauffman in 1997; sister, Helen S. Nesbitt.
Memorial contributions may be in memory of Janet to , 500 W. Wilson Bridge Rd., # 105, Worthington, Ohio 43085.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Janet or to sign an online guest book.
CRISS WAGNER HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Janet and her family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 16, 2019