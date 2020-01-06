|
|
Janet Samberson
Newark - Janet D. Samberson, 78, of St. Louisville, Ohio went to be with her Lord! Janet passed away Saturday evening, January 4, 2020 at Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio in Newark.
Calling hours will be 3pm to 8pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Family of Faith Community Church, 975 Mt. Vernon Road, Newark. Calling hours will also be for one hour prior to the service.
A celebration of Janet's life will be at 11:00am Friday, January 10, 2020 at the church with Pastor Robert Caw and Pastor Gary LaRue officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
The Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes have the honor of serving the family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020