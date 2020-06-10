Janice Arlene (Wise) Games
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Arlene (Wise) Games

Lapeer/ formerly Newark - Janice Arlene (Wise) Games, age 81 of Lapeer, formerly of Newark, OH, passed away in the comforts of home on June 4, 2020. She moved to Lapeer in 1974. Janice was an active member of the Richfield Church of the Nazarene. She was a pianist, Sunday School teacher, a dedicated employee, choir member, active school volunteer, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She lost this long battle with cancer but gained eternal victory in the arms of her loving Savior and God.

She is survived by her daughter Dawn M. (Daniel) Laidler of Columbiaville, MI; step-sons Tim (Arceli) Games of League City, TX, Scott (Darlene) Games of Bayview, TX, Jeff (Cece) Games of Cleveland, TX; grandchildren Christopher Pedzinski, Bradley Games, Bryan Games, Michael Games, Gabriel Games, Adam Games, Summer Games, Shawna Stone, Jessica St. Aubin, Alyssa Laidler and Ryan Laidler; great-grandchildren Mattie Mae, Grayson Alan, Shane, Kayden, Logan, Hailey, and Maxton.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband Donald Gene Games on Nov. 29, 2009; her parents George Samuel Wise and Dorothy Evelyn (Warrington) Wise.

Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors - Capstick Chapel in Lapeer.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved