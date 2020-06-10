Janice Arlene (Wise) Games



Lapeer/ formerly Newark - Janice Arlene (Wise) Games, age 81 of Lapeer, formerly of Newark, OH, passed away in the comforts of home on June 4, 2020. She moved to Lapeer in 1974. Janice was an active member of the Richfield Church of the Nazarene. She was a pianist, Sunday School teacher, a dedicated employee, choir member, active school volunteer, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She lost this long battle with cancer but gained eternal victory in the arms of her loving Savior and God.



She is survived by her daughter Dawn M. (Daniel) Laidler of Columbiaville, MI; step-sons Tim (Arceli) Games of League City, TX, Scott (Darlene) Games of Bayview, TX, Jeff (Cece) Games of Cleveland, TX; grandchildren Christopher Pedzinski, Bradley Games, Bryan Games, Michael Games, Gabriel Games, Adam Games, Summer Games, Shawna Stone, Jessica St. Aubin, Alyssa Laidler and Ryan Laidler; great-grandchildren Mattie Mae, Grayson Alan, Shane, Kayden, Logan, Hailey, and Maxton.



Janice was preceded in death by her husband Donald Gene Games on Nov. 29, 2009; her parents George Samuel Wise and Dorothy Evelyn (Warrington) Wise.



Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors - Capstick Chapel in Lapeer.









