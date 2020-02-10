|
|
Janice Careins
Thornville - Janice L. Careins, of Thornville, OH, passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2020 at the age of 71, while traveling in Alabama on vacation. Janice is survived by her husband, William Careins; her sons, Greg Careins and Brian (Natalie) Careins; her grandson, Alexander; her brother, Gary (Ruth) Blackford; and her sister, Gail (Phil) Blizzard. Janice was raised in Nelsonville, OH, and was born on August 23, 1948, to Lloyd and Ethel Blackford. She graduated from Heath High School and worked as a cosmetologist, and in later years as a chef. On February 8, 1969 she married her devoted husband Bill. Janice was a very talented painter. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, reading, and decorating. She also loved to travel and shop. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family. To honor Janice, memorial visitation hours will be held at Hoskinson Funeral home, 56 South Main St. in Thornville, on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to / 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for the Careins family.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020