Janice Elaine Gamerdinger



Chester - Janice Elaine Gamerdinger, formerly of Chester, West Virginia, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane, West Virginia from complications of COVID-19. She had been a resident at the Elmcroft Senior Living Facility in Hurricane, West Virginia since March of 2019. Born August 24, 1934 in Hanover, Ohio to the late George and Ila (Morgan) O'Flaherty, she was a 1952 graduate of Hanover-Toboso High School. Janice was married to her second husband, George R. Gamerdinger from April 11, 1965 until his death on February 18, 2019. She was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Chester, West Virginia and of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 121 of Chester. In 1996-1997, Janice served as the Department President of the American Legion Auxiliary of the State of West Virginia. As a member of her beloved community, Chester, Janice never knew a stranger. She volunteered as a Marching Band Booster mom, she served on various church committees, and organized a "Hometown Christmas" festival craft show. A permanent fixture of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary, Janice and George never missed an opportunity to serve their community. She also worked annually with the West Virginia Girls State each summer. Her in-home ceramic shop was a weekly gathering for friends and a source of joy for her grandchildren.



She is survived by her two daughters, Sherri (Curt) Baxter of Lake in the Hills, Illinois and Lori (Mike) Folio of Hurricane, West Virginia, four grandchildren, Stephen (Christine) Baxter, Sarah (Jeff) Garrette, Christopher Folio, and Maria Folio and four great grand-children, Audrey Baxter, Rory Baxter, Gavin Garrette, and Spencer Garrette. Also surviving is one brother, James O'Flaherty of Heath, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Hutchinson and her brother, John O'Flaherty.



There will be no calling hours and a private family graveside service will be held at a later date.









