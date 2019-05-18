|
|
Janice Harris
Mount Vernon - Janice Ruby Harris, age 79, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Country Court Care Center in Mount Vernon, Ohio. She was born in Lucasville, Ohio, on October 3, 1939 to the late Howard and Beulah (Gambill) Zeune.
Janice graduated from Watkins Memorial High School. After graduation she worked for United Telephone as an operator. She also owned Big Red Q printing in Mount Vernon. Janice also worked as a Beautician for several years before going back to school to become a Nurse. She retired from Hillcrest Nursing Home.
Janice enjoyed playing cards, crafts, cooking meals for the family, sewing and crocheting. What she enjoyed most was being around her loving family.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Lybarger, Linda Moreland, Ron (Pamela) Carruthers, Thomas (Charlene) Carruthers; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Patty (John) DiCenzo, Susan Zeune, Cindy (Jeff) Mills; a brother, Charles "Gov" (Becky) Zeune; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Janice is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Zeune.
Family and friends may gather on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4-6 PM, with a funeral starting a 6:00 PM at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio, 43050.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice.
To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Janice Ruby Harris.
Published in the Advocate on May 18, 2019