Janice Jones



Newark - Janice Marie Jones, 76, of Newark, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Chestnut House. She was born October 18, 1942 in Gratiot to the late Harry and Neva (Houston) Gutridge.



Janice retired from Alltel/ Windstream after 33 years of service. She enjoyed travelling with her husband, especially cruises, bowling, water sports, and gathering with friends at the Colonial on Friday nights.



She is survived by her son, James Jones (Errin) of Hanover; three grandchildren, Kylie Jones, Graciana Miller (Kevin), and Thor Wolford; and brother, John Gutridge.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Reuben "Pat" Jones.



Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will be Saturday at 10:00 AM with Pastor Tom Houser officiating. Burial will follow the service in Cedar Hill Cemetery.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder on May 22, 2019