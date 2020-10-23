Janice L. Rengert
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Janice L. Rengert, 80, of Newark, will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 67 N. 5th Street, Newark, with Pastor William Rauch officiating. A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, at 3:00 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church (Windfall Cemetery), 5070 Newmans-Cardington Rd. E, Cardington, Ohio.
Visitation will be held at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Sunday, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn inside the church and please practice social distancing.
Jan was born in Marion, Ohio on February 5, 1940 to the late Victor S. and Cleo R. (Howard) Shaw. She passed this life to her eternal life with God at her residence on October 22, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.
Loving piano and music, she started teaching piano from home and eventually taught at the Marion Music Academy. At one time, she taught over 60 students per week at the studio and her home. Wanting to become a better teacher, she attended The Ohio State University and received her bachelor's degree in Music History and Theory. She had a total of 18 years of piano study at The Ohio State University and Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware. Jan was an accomplished pianist, and she taught 223 different students in the Newark area. In addition to her music abilities, Jan enjoyed quilting, cooking, gardening and became a Certified Master Gardner in Licking County.
Surviving is her loving husband of 60 years, James "Jim" W. Rengert, whom she married May 1, 1960; sons, Dr. Michael James (Ann) Rengert and Dennis John (Debbi) Rengert; daughter, Cynthia Lynne (Joe) Kacsandi; seven granddaughters, Rachel (Allen) Crager, Emma (Garrett Franke) Rengert, Grace Rengert, Katherine Kacsandi, Zsofia Kacsandi, Ella Kacsandi and Mary Kacsandi; two grandsons, Seth Hursey and Derrick Hursey; two great grandsons, Augustus Crager and Draven Hursey.
In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Music Fund, Wesley Hospice of New Albany, Ohio or the Licking County Master Gardeners, Newark.
