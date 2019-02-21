|
Janice M. Crum
Shelby - Janice M. Crum, age 87, of Shelby, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.
Janice was born March 25, 1931 in Forest, Ohio, the daughter of the late Allen A. and Maude (Latham) Fout. She was a 1949 graduate of Forest High School. Janice was a former employee of Wilkens Air Force Depot in Shelby. Prior to the Depot, she was a clerk at the Common Pleas Court in Hardin County.
Janice was a talented artist and had her own studio, American Folk-Art Studio, in Newark, Ohio for many years. Her love of art sparked her involvement in organizations spanning from global to local levels. Her membership with the Society of Decorative Painters, a global organization, trickled to a more state involvement as a member of Heart of Ohio Tole (HOOT). At an even more local level, Janice was a founding member of the Land of Legend Decorative Artists in Licking County. Her artistic talents paired well with her husband's talented work in restoration of antiques. Together, they brought antique pieces back to their original beauty and much of that work was done using Janice's fine painting skills and willingness to learn anything new for complete restoration.
On October 6, 1951, Janice married James C. Crum and he survives. Also surviving are 3 sons: John D. (Connie) Crum of Greeley, CO, Daniel A. (Debbie) Crum of Shelby, and Paul F. Crum (Deb Kuhn) of Nokomis, FL; 7 grandchildren: Jenny, Amanda, Krissy, Brian, Amy, Phillip, and Olivia; 6 great grandchildren; and 2 sisters in law: Beth (Don) Harruff of Mansfield and Joyce (Ray) Strohminger of Centerburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Allen Eugene Fout and Norman Lewis Fout.
Family and friends are welcome on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10 am- 12 noon at the PENWELL TURNER FUNERAL HOME, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 12 noon. Pastor Rus Yoak will officiate, and burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church in Shelby.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 21, 2019